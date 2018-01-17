Wildlife TV presenter coming to Leamington

A wildlife TV presenter will be coming to Leamington next month for his tour.

Presenter Nick Baker will be telling the stories of his life with wildlife.

The event takes place at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington on Saturday, February 10 at 7.30pm.

Nick will tell stories of how keeping caterpillars in a jam jar lead to him working with Britain’s rarest butterfly, how playing with grass-snakes helped him tackle a cobra and even the similarities between badgers and Black Rhino.

This part autobiographical, part hard-hitting, talk will explore why the most endangered species in the world is a child playing free in nature and suggest how to rewind a young generation and in doing so - save the world.

Fans of the Really Wild Show in the 1990’s or more recent Springwatch Unsprung will be able to meet the TV star at the end of the talk.

Nick will be conducting a book signing and you can get his latest book – ‘ReWild: The art of returning to nature’, on the evening.

Nick’s experience encompasses expeditions to the wildest parts of the planet in search of weird, bizarre and incredible creatures.

He hosts BBC Autumnwatch Unsprung and Springwatch Unsprung and presented the popular long running Weird Creatures series (C5 / Animal Planet).

Nick is also Vice President of the Wildlife Trusts and he is passionate about the youth wing of the Trust.

The talk will be raising funds for Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

To buy tickets go tothe Royal Spa Centre website by clicking here

There will also be a raffle on the night.