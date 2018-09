TV show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ is on the look out for new contestants in Warwickshire.

The show is set to return for another series on ITV and it will be hosted by Jeremy Clarkson.

The team behind the show are searching for ‘Britain’s brightest brains’ to take part.

This year’s series featured some big winners but none won the £1million prize.

Filming for the new series is due to take place between November and January 2019

To apply click here

Entries close December 10.