What route will the cyclists take and which roads will be closed?

Stage Four of the OVO Tour of Britain will take the cyclists 113 miles through Warwickshire.

Racers will set off from Nuneaton on September 5 at 11am and head towards Atherstone before taking in the North Warwickshire countryside before reaching Meriden.

It will then head to the University of Warwick, before passing Kenilworth and Warwick castles. Heading south into Stratford upon Avon, competitors will also have to take on three Skoda King of the Mountain climbs again – an ascent of more than 1,700 metres.

The first of those will be at Ilmington, before the second at Edge Hill, just on the outskirts of Arlescote while the third comes in Burton Dassett Country Park.

It will then head through Moreton Morrell, Wellesbourne, Kineton, Tysoe and Shipston-on-Stour ,Fenny Compton and Southam, and then towards Princethorpe before finishing in the centre of Leamington.

A rolling roadblock will take place along all the roads on the route so there will be dozens of roads affected by closures at some point. For more details, head to the website here

In Leamington, there are longer closures. They are:

Newbold Terrace – from Willes Road to the Parade: Sept 5 4:45am - 8pm

Euston Place – from Newbold Terrace to Hamilton Terrace: Sept 5 6pm Sept 4 - 8pm

Newbold Street - From Newbold Terrace to Hamilton Terrace: Sept 5 4:45am - 8pm

Rosefield Street – from junction Newbold Street to the end of the road heading west: Sept 5 4:45am - 8pm

Hamilton Terrace – From the Parade to the junction of the turning onto Regent Grove: Sept 5 10am-5pm

Willes Road – from its junction with Radford Road to its junction with Newbold Terrace/Newbold Terrace East: Sept 5 11am-6pm

Regent Grove – from the junction of the Parade to the junction of Regent Street: Sept 5 10am-5pm