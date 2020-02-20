What gives Leamington area residents the 'feel good' feeling in 2020?

A popular 'feel good' artist is set to bring his new collection to a Leamington art gallery.

Artist Doug Hyde's new collection will start to appear this weekend and carries on throughout March at Whitewall Galleries across the country, including the gallery in Regent Street, Leamington.

Doug Hyde Family piece

As February is International Friendship Month and gets an extra day being a Leap Year, Doug said: “With so much going on in the world which is anything but good at the moment, it’s important to try and get a mood boost from the people and things which are close to you.”

A bright blue sky on a sunny day, looking at old pictures and cute kittens and puppies are among the little things which make Brits feel happy.

A poll of 2,000 Brits found the everyday things responsible for boosting the nation’s mood with relationships, friends and family feature heavily in the top 40.

Looking at a beautiful picture or piece of art, seeing a stunning landscape and finding some money in a coat pocket which you haven’t worn for a while are other feel good factors.

Doug Hyde art

Doug, who commissioned the research to mark his ‘I LOVE U’ tour at www.whitewallgalleries.com in Leamington, said: “Sometimes, something which is simply nice to look at is all that’s needed to put a smile on your face.

"Whether it’s seeing something cute or heart-warming, spending time with your loved ones or a stroke of good luck, it doesn’t need to be something big or extravagant to make you feel good.

“Looking at pictures can bring back a host of great memories and that little bit of nostalgia can make you feel really happy.”

The study also found sitting down to relax in your home after you’ve just cleaned it, being given a compliment and talking about old memories are also among the top 40 things that make Brits feel good.

Doug Hyde art

It also emerged the average adult reckons they feel happy for around four hours and 25 minutes a day, smiling 15 times.

But while Saturdays (21 per cent) and Fridays (19 per cent) are when Brits are most likely to feel good, Tuesday (2 per cent) is the ‘worst’ day of the week for happiness levels.

Almost four in 10 say a lack of money stops them from feeling happier more often, while 24 per cent blame it on being too busy.

Others put the struggle down to their job (22 per cent), their lack of work/ life balance (22 per cent) and a lack of hobbies (13 per cent).

The study also found that 85 per cent of those polled think there are health benefits to smiling and feeling happy.

And 82 per cent say love, friendship and family are mostly likely to make them feel good.

As a result, more than a third say looking at pictures of loved ones cheers them up, with half of all adults admitting they couldn’t live in a home without photos of their friends and relatives on the walls.

Just 13 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, live in a home with no photos on display.

Two thirds also agreed that a picture is worth 1,000 words, with 47 per cent saying that receiving a text, email or social media post with an emoji makes them feel better than if it’s just a text message.

The smiley face emoji is most likely to make you feel good, followed by a heart, the blowing a kiss face and the crying with laughter symbol.

Doug Hyde added: “I love creating artwork that moves people – whether that’s a smile, laughter or even tears - but above all I hope its uplifting. I’m looking forward to sharing this new collection, and making more emotional connections with the audience.”