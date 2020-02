Winds and rain which will batter Warwickshire this weekend have been named Storm Ciara by the Met Office.

Forecasters issued a yellow warning this week, covering a 30-hour period from 6pm on Saturday through to 23:59 on Sunday night.

Gusts in the county are predicted to be close to 60mph on Sunday afternoon and be accompanied by heavy rain.