Spectacular photo captures the lightning as it strikes in south Warwickshire

This spectacular photo by Anthony Wheeler captured the lightning in south Warwickshire on Wednesday night (May 19).

This spectacular photo captured the lightning in south Warwickshire when the heavens opened this week.

It was taken by Anthony Wheeler outside Gilks' Garage Cafe in Kineton on Wednesday night (May 19).

As a customer at the cafe, Anthony popped in for a drink. But when it started raining, he went outside to put the roof back up on his car and move it to the front to save him from getting too wet.

"Then the lightning started so thought might as well try and capture some," he said.

And it was at that point that he caught this dramatic image.

On Wednesday we published another amazing lightning photo from Carl Gallagher - click here to view it.