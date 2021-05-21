Spectacular photo captures the lightning as it strikes in south Warwickshire
Anthony Wheeler took this image while he was having a coffee in Gilks' Garage Cafe in Kineton
This spectacular photo captured the lightning in south Warwickshire when the heavens opened this week.
It was taken by Anthony Wheeler outside Gilks' Garage Cafe in Kineton on Wednesday night (May 19).
As a customer at the cafe, Anthony popped in for a drink. But when it started raining, he went outside to put the roof back up on his car and move it to the front to save him from getting too wet.
"Then the lightning started so thought might as well try and capture some," he said.
And it was at that point that he caught this dramatic image.
