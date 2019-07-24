Photographer travelled more than 100 miles and waited six hours to get this amazing photo near Leamington

This stunning image captured the moment lightning struck near Chesterton Windmill as heavy thunderstorms hit the area in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The breathtaking spectacle was captured by Chad Gordon Higgins, 41, at the 17th century Grade I listed building near Leamington.

Incredible lightning strike at the 17th century Chesterton Windmill near Leamington. Chad Gordon Higgins /SWNS.COM

The timelapse photographer travelled up from his home in Surbiton, London to capture the lightning storm at his favourite beauty spot.

And after waiting for around six hours he was delighted when he was able to capture a flash of fork lightning illuminating the night sky in the distance at around 2am.

Mr Gordon Higgins said: “I have been quite a few times to that location after I chanced upon it during a drive with a friend a few years ago.

“Ever since then I have been attracted to it and used it for shots.

“I was hoping to get there as I knew the storm was coming up and I was delighted with the result.

“I use long exposures. Each picture is around a 30 second exposure and I had a tripod and a waterproof cover for the camera, which was a Canon 5D Mk IV with a Sigma 150-600 lens.”

Here’s a few more photos of the thunderstorm over Warwickshire that we published earlier today (Wednesday).



Further storms are expected as the Met Office predicted the UK could witness its hottest day ever by Thursday (25/7).

Temperatures in eastern England could surpass the current July record of 36.7c and possibly the all-time record of 38.5c set in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.