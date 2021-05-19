Photographer captures this amazing photo of lightning near Leamington
"This one was pretty close so the thunder was pretty loud!" said Carl Gallagher of Light by Night Photography.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:16 pm
Photographer Carl Gallagher caught this amazing scene as the heavens opened today (Wednesday).
This photo captures the moment lightning came down near Ufton Fields.
"We could see the storm coming in from the southwest and was quite intense when it arrived!" said Carl, of Light by Night Photography.
Send your photos to [email protected]