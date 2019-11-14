Photo from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue in the Shipston area.

In pictures: How our emergency services dealt with the floods near Leamington and Warwick

Our emergency services did an amazing job today (Thursday) helping drivers who got stuck in the floods, following heavy rain.

Here are a few of the photos they took while the were on duty.

Photo from Fenny Compton Fire Station

1. Fenny Compton

Photo from Fenny Compton Fire Station

2. Fenny Compton

Photo from Fenny Compton Fire Station

3. Fenny Compton

Photo from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue in the Shipston area.

4. Shipston

