Flood warnings are still in place around the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

Flood warnings remain in place in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area today (Friday) after yesterday's heavy rain.

Drivers are advised to drive carefully - the following flood warnings were issues last night and still remain this morning:

Photo from Fenny Compton Fire Station during yesterday's (Thursday's) floods.

River Avon at Warwick

Finham Brook at Kenilworth

River Leam at Marton

River Avon at Bubbenhall

River Leam at Leamington

River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham and Offchurch

River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington

We will keep you updated - send any information and photos to phil.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk