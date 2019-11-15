Drivers are getting stranded in the flood waters - because motorists are removing the warning signs

Drivers are removing flood warning signs, putting other drivers in danger.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said this has led to people have been stranded.

Warning signs like these are being removed.

Many roads in the rural areas of Warwickshire are currently closed due to yesterday's heavy rain - and continual rain today.

A spokesperson said: "If you see this sign, do not ignore it, do not drive past it and certainly do not remove it.

"A number of motorists have ended up stranded this morning due to people removing road closure signs so that they can get through, leaving other drivers to believe the road is safe.

"The closures are in place for a reason.

"Not only will they prevent you from getting stuck in dangerous flood water, but it also prevents drivers causing a wave of water to be forced back to flood peoples homes or business. Please use your common sense and take an alternative route.

"Where that's not possible, please look at an alternative plan for your day."