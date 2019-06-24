Weather warnings in place for 'severe' thunderstorms for the next 24 hours across Warwickshire

Forecasters are predicting thunderstorms will hit much of the UK during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued two severe weather warnings across Warwickshire today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) for with forecasters saying it is increasingly likely that thunderstorms will hit during that time.

Weather warning

Today's warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms, which could lead to flooding and disruption to travel, is in place until midnight.

In areas affected by the thundery rain, 15 to 30 mm may fall widely and 30 to 40 mm of rain may fall over parts of northern England.

In areas affected by isolated heavy thunderstorms, 30 to 40 mm of rain may fall in an hour in a few places.

A second weather warning will then kick in from midnight tonight until 10am tomorrow (Tuesday).

During this time the Met Office predicts that thunderstorms are likely, potentially severe, bringing a risk of flooding and disruption to travel.

The warning states: "Thunderstorms are expected to spread north from France on Monday night before clearing away into the North Sea during Tuesday morning.

"Whilst some locations will miss these storms, where they do occur 20-30 mm of rain could fall in one hour, with a few spots perhaps seeing as much as 40-60 mm in an hour or two. This is very unusual for the UK.

"Hail, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in some places."

Just before 9am this morning, the Met Office updated the yellow warning to 'reflect increased likelihood of thunderstorms'.