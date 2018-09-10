'We're bringing football back' say soon-to-be owners of old Kenilworth Town FC land

The soon-to-be owners of land formerly belonging to Kenilworth Town FC have said they want to bring football back to the grounds.

The site off Gypsy Lane is currently being bought by Coventry Plumbing and Heating Supplies, who started to demolish the disused buildings on the site in August.

And Andy Harris of Coventry Plumbing and Heating Supplies announced the company’s intentions to get people playing football there again, although he stressed that the plans were in their early stages.

He also said the clubhouse, once restored, could be hired by the community for private events.

Andy said: “We’ve been after it for a while now.

“We are keen for the facility to be used to its full potential once it is safe and secure.

“The existing wooden building has been removed and the area will be secured to reduce the risk of further vandalism and crime.

“The overgrown vegetation is being removed and the football pitch has been treated and reseeded.

“We are looking forward to returning the local community spirit back to the football ground. We have received a lot of positive feedback from the local home owners who are relieved that the area will be looked after once again.”

He also said he was not sure if an existing club from Coventry would use the site once completed, or whether a new Kenilworth club could form instead.

Andy is also planning on holding an open meeting for nearby residents to discuss the plans with them. He expects the meeting will not be held for at least six weeks.

Should all go to plan, Andy hopes the ground will be ready to use in time for the start of next season in August 2019.

The former Kenilworth Town FC no longer has an adult team, and its junior teams play at Castle Farm.