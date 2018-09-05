WATCH: Tour of Britain powers through Kenilworth

The world's best male cyclists powered their way through Kenilworth's streets as part of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain today (Wednesday September 5).

This was the first time the Tour of Britain had passed through the town following the Women's Tour passing through Kenilworth in the past three years.

Kenilworth played host to a sprint section on Warwick Road just outside Sainsbury's. Many of the shops along the road had decorated their shop windows with cycle-themed displays to support the riders.

British rider Matthew Holmes was the first rider to cross the line after breaking away from the main peloton with five other riders.

The other cyclists, including British Tour de France winners Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome, passed through Kenilworth around two minutes later.

Town councillor Marilyn Bates was delighted Thomas and Froome chose to race in the Tour of Britain than the more prestigious Vuelta a España race held in Spain.

She said: "I think it's wonderful that two riders who've won the Tour de France wanted to compete in this (the Tour of Britain) rather than the Vuelta.

"The fact they've brought it through here is wonderful, and some of the town's shops have made a real effort with their windows.

"I hope that when people see the town on the television, people will say 'isn't that a lovely town?'"

She also expressed her hope that the Tour would return to Kenilworth next year.

The cyclists coming down the bottom of Warwick Road in Kenilworth. Photo: Fraser Pithie

Stage Four of the race is expected to finish in Leamington this afternoon.