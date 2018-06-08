WATCH: Public exhibition for Council's new HQ in Leamington met with anger and criticism

Controversial plans for Warwick District Council’s new headquarters in Leamington have been met with more criticism and anger following the launch of a public exhibition.

Today (Friday) the council opened a public exhibition at the Royal Priors shopping centre about their plans for a new headquarters on the site of the current Covent Garden car park, a new car park and plans to build housing on their current Riverside House premises.

Andrew Mobbs, Leader of Warwick District Council answering questions from the crowd at the public exhibition.

Tempers flared at the beginning of the exhibition where concerned residents and protesters met Andrew Mobbs, Leader of the District Council and Duncan Elliot, the project manager.

Some people attending the event were in support of the council's plans.

Residents, businesses owners and other local people are being encouraged to go along to the exhibition to learn more about the plans and to also ask questions.

The exhibition will be in the Royal Priors shopping centre today (June 8) until 4pm and tomorrow (June 9) from 11am to 4pm.

The public exhibition at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington

