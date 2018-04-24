WATCH: Cricket legend enjoys time at Kenilworth bookshop and praises independent shops

A cricket legend enjoyed his time spent at a Kenilworth bookshop signing books and meeting fans on Saturday (April 21) - and also praised independent shops.

Henry Blofeld, the 'voice of cricket' on Test Match Special from 1972 to 2017, visited Kenilworth Books in Talisman square to sign copies of his new book 'Over and Out: My Innings of a Lifetime with Test Match Special'.

The veteran commentator enjoyed a spot of tea and cake during the day, and enthusiastically chatted to the many fans who turned up to meet him.

He said: "What a joy it is to be here at Kenilworth Books. We've sold 127 (copies of my book) - I've almost forgotten how to spell my name.

"Up the independent bookshops. It was an absolute delight that a rather bigger retail book store around the corner didn't have a single copy. That'll teach them a big lesson won't it?"

He also praised the cake, which was made by Tamsin Rosewell who works at Kenilworth Books.

Henry spoke to cricket fans of all ages

Judy Brook, who owns Kenilworth Books, said: "It was fantastic, a lovely busy day. Henry thoroughly enjoyed it.

"We had a big queue all around the shop and he chatted with everybody. He was fabulous, and such a character. We could see why he's so good at what he does.

"He definitely brought new people into the shop, which is always a good thing."