'Waste station' for sorting rubbish could come to rural Kenilworth

A 'waste station' used for storing and sorting a pile of rubbish as part of a skip business could be coming to a rural part of Kenilworth.

The site off Rouncil Lane just to the east of the junction with Woodcote Lane, known as Magpie Hall, is currently used by Warwickshire Waste as part its skip hire business.

But the company has applied to Warwickshire County Council to build a 'waste transfer station' for storing piles of waste surrounded by a three-metre high concrete wall. Warwickshire Waste also want space for vehicle parking and skip storage.

The business would be open from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, and from 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

In its application, AC Environmental Consulting, on behalf of Warwickshire Waste, said impacts on neighbours would be reduced and claimed operations would be 'smooth and efficient'.

But at a meeting on Thursday June 21, Kenilworth Town Council's planning committee objected to the plans. They were concerned it would bring increased traffic and noise to the area, as well as producing an unpleasant smell.

The county council will make a decision on the plan some time after Friday July 6.

County councillor Dave Shilton has made sure the plan will not be waved through by council officers by 'calling it in', which means it will have to be decided by councillors.

He said he had 'serious reservations' about the plan, adding: "I'm very concerned about the traffic along Rouncil Lane, especially with the abattoir further up the road.

"Rouncil Lane is not a main road. It could be detrimental to the road surface and to the environment."

Anyone wishing to comment on the application can do so here