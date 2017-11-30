Warwickshire’s Myton Hospices raises thousands in just 24 hours for #GivingTuesday

The staff at the Myton Hospices in Warwickshire are thanking the public for helping them raise thousands of pounds this week.
On Tuesday November 28 the charity managed to raise £6,140 on #GivingTuesday
Myton Hospices joined charities across the globe for the one-day fundraising campaign, which aimed to encourage people to think of those in need.
The charity, which has hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry had aimed to raised £3,220, which would be enough to fund an inpatient bed for one week.
But thanks to the support the people of Coventry and Warwickshire they nearly doubled their target.
The £6,140 raised would be enough to fund an inpatient bed for almost two weeks.
Ruth Freeman, Myton Hospices’ chief executive, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who donated to our #GivingTuesday campaign.
“The money we raised is enough to fund an inpatient bed for almost two weeks, which is an amazing amount.”
