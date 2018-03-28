Warwickshire residents can enjoy a sweet treat and help fight the war on plastic

Residents in Warwickshire can now enjoy a sweet treat and help do more to help fight the war on plastic.

The Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has signed up to a recycling scheme with TerraCycle to recycle biscuit and cracker wrappers.

You can now recycle your biscuit wrappers and help the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust at the same time.

Current household recycling facilities do not accept the wrappers but residents can sign up to this scheme, where they will not only recycle but they will also earn money for the Wildlife Trust.

For every piece of waste the Trust sends to TerraCycle they will earn 2p.

Jo Hands, fundraising officer at the Trust, said: “We started the wrapper scheme just before Christmas. One of our volunteers found out about the scheme and tipped us off about it. We have just sent in our first collection so we are waiting to find out how much all the festive munching raised.

“We already raise around £600 a year with other recycling schemes such as recycling used stamps, ink cartridges, old mobile phones, foreign and old coins and bank notes. We are always looking to expand this side of fundraising as it is not only a good way to fund our work, recycling is also good for the environment and so it is an environment double win.”

TerraCycle recycles all the waste sent in and the resulting recycled plastic material is used to make new products such as garden lumber, benches and waste bins instead of the manufacturers creating new virgin plastics.

Jo said: “As an environmental charity we have been striving to reduce our use of plastics for a long time, for example our members’ magazine is posted out in paper envelopes rather than plastic sleeves.

“Landfill waste is a serious issue that affects everyone and wildlife. If everyone takes steps to recycle some of their waste then the impacts can be significantly reduced.”

Ian Jelley, director of living landscapes at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, said: “The Government recently launched its new 25 Year Environment Plan, where it stated that it aims to eliminate avoidable plastic waste by 2042. Warwickshire Wildlife Trust is calling on the Government to take leadership on this issue and act much sooner.

“Single use plastic waste poses significant risks to wildlife, the wider environment and human health. The recent media coverage has highlighted the impact plastic is having on our oceans, and it is also a significant problem inland for wildlife in counties like Warwickshire.

“The Government should use legislation in the form of a new Environment Act to enforce the reduction of single use plastics. Businesses also have a role to play in reducing single use plastic waste. Single use plastic has never been more at the centre of people’s consciousness.

“However, consumer choice is still led by businesses which can make a choice in how they package goods in our shops. Alternative solutions are available which, for comparable cost, can have a far lesser impact on our environment. Recycling schemes like the ones Warwickshire Wildlife Trust co-ordinate are an excellent way of tackling the problem.

“However, these need to work alongside a commitment from Government, business and individuals to reduce the consumption of single use plastic.”

Warwickshire residents can get involved with the biscuit wrappers scheme.

They can drop them off at the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust’s Brandon Marsh nature centre near Coventry or at the Parkridge nature centre in Brueton Park, Solihull.

Residents can also post the wrappers for free by registering at www.terracycle.co.uk where they can choose Warwickshire Wildlife Trust as the charity to support.

They can then select what they are recycling and then print off a freepost label to stick to their box of wrappers, which can be sent via the post office.