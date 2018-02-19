Warwickshire Freemasons support new maternity unit at Warwick Hospital

Staff at Warwick Hospital recently said a big thank you to the Freemasons of Warwickshire after they donated to the Birth and Babies Appeal.

The Freemasons of Warwickshire recently donated £1,500 to the appeal.

The Birth and Babies Appeal was launched in April 2017 to help raise £200,000 for Warwick Hospital’s new midwifery led birthing centre.

The dedicated Midwifery Led Unit, which is due to open in 2018, will offer expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a more ‘homely’ setting.

So far more than £50,000 has been raised.

The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust will be funding the build; however NHS funds only go as far as functional materials and equipment.

The funds raised from the Birth and Babies Appeal will be invested into special enhancements that will make the facility more homely for women and their families.

Money raised from the appeal will enable the Trust to buy enhanced equipment like special baby cribs and stands, rather than standard plastic cots, as well as upgrade the furnishings to make the unit feel like a home-from-home and offer a birthing pool in each delivery room.

To donate to the Birth and Babies Appeal go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/birthandbabies