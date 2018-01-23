Warwickshire Freemasons donate thousands to Myton Hospices

The Warwickshire Freemasons has chosen Myton Hospices to receive a grant of more than £4,000.

The grant of £4,440 comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, and will be used towards the cost of patient care at Myton’s three hospices in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick.

This is just one of 245 grants to hospices around the country from Freemasons.

In total £600,000 will be donated to hospices all over England and Wales this year.

This includes £450,000 which will be distributed to each hospice that receives less than 65per cent funding from the NHS.

A further £150,000 will be provided to the national charity for hospice care, Hospice UK, in a pilot partnership aimed at developing and extending bereavement support services in hospices.

Contributions from Freemasons to hospices have exceeded £12 million in England and Wales since 1984 and are continuing to increase at a rate of £600,000 a year.

Caroline Green, trust officer at The Myton Hospices, said: “We are very grateful to Warwickshire Freemasons for their generous grant, which will help us to continue caring for people with terminal and life limiting illnesses in Coventry and Warwickshire.”

A spokesperson from the Warwickshire Freemasons said: “We are very pleased to have been able to assist The Myton Hospices. They do an outstanding job helping people with terminal or life limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families through very difficult times.”