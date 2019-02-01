Warwickshire Fire Service issue safety reminder after electrical fire in Warwick

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a safety reminder after an electrical fire in Warwick this morning (Friday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding residents to follow electrical fire safety advice following a fire on the Woodloes Park Estate.

Crews from Leamington and Kenilworth responded to a ground floor maisonette fire at 2.10am on Friday morning, which was started by a television.

On arrival crews were met by the occupant who was already outside the property. First floor residents were evacuated before the fire was extinguished. The ambulance service was also in attendance and the occupant was taken to hospital.

Group Commander Tim Sargent said: “What people don’t realise is that faulty electrical items are a leading cause of fire; every year more than 50% of house fires involve electricity which is why it is so important to follow safety advice.

“Never use water on an electrical fire and don’t take any risks with your safety. Pull the plug out or switch the power off if it is safe to do so. Get out, stay out and call 999!”

The following advice is being issued to Warwickshire residents:

Unplug appliances when you go to bed or when you go out unless they are designed to be left on, like freezers

Don’t overload plug sockets

Regularly check for frayed or worn cables and wires

Keep electrical appliances clean and in good working order

Check for British or European safety mark

Always check that you use the right fuse to prevent overloading

Get Out, Stay Out, Call 999

For further information about fire safety in the home please visit: http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homefiresafety