Warwick woman to take on skydive for charity

A woman from Warwick will be taking part in a skydive this weekend.

Debbie White, who lives with a sight loss condition called retinitis pigmentosa, will be doing the skydive for Fight for Sight, a charity specialising in eye research.

She will be taking to the sky tomorrow (Saturday) at Hinton Airfield in Northamptonshire.

This is Debbie’s second skydive for the charity. She did her first one three years ago with 27 friends, raising over £7,000.

This year Debbie and other participants are aiming to raise £10,000 for the charity.

Debbie said: “The condition I live with, retinitis pigmentosa (RP), causes tunnel visions and night blindness.

“There are many eye conditions, including RP, for which we need to fund research.

“I have been fundraising for Fight for Sight for over 20 years now and decided that this year it was time to get another willing group of friends to throw themselves out of a plane to support me and a great cause.”

