Warwick woman creates poppies in memory of grandfather who died in WW1

A Warwick woman has been creating handmade poppies in memory of her grandfather who died in the First World War.

Sandra Maclellan has been making poppies for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project, which aims to collect thousands of handmade poppies for a community tribute.

Some of Sandra's handmade poppies.

Sandra’s grandfather, Private Robert Webb, who served in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died during the First World War.

She, along with other members of the Woodloes Town Women’s Guild, are joining in the community effort to make more than 11,000 poppies for the tribute that will commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

She said: “My grandfather, Private Robert Webb, served with The Royal Warwickshire Regiment and died on the October 12 1916.

“Unfortunately, after the war his grave was among those the Army Graves Service was unable to trace and he is, therefore,commemorated by name on the Thiepval Memorial, near Albert, France.

“The Thiepval Memorial commemorates by name over 70,000 British soldiers who lost their lives in the Somme area and have no known grave.

“My grandfather left a widow and five young children.

“I along with my husband have visited the Thiepval Memorial where we placed poppies and photos.

“It is an experience that I will never forget.

“So far I’ve made around 200 poppies for the warwick Poppies 2018 project.”