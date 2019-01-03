Warwick University students succeed in Guinness World Record attempt

A group of students from Warwick University have succeeded in their Guinness World Record attempt.

The students attempted to break the world record for the largest blanket fort at the University of Warwick Campus in June after appealing for blanket donations in Leamington earlier in the year.

The blanket fort.

They also made the attempt into a big charity event to help raise money for the LWS Night Shelter in Leamington.

Despite planning the event for months the blanket fort team feared they would have to abandon their attempts to get the 432.16 sq. m creation recognised as a world record, as they needed a chartered surveyor to certify it and were let down at the last minute.

Scott Blake, director and chartered surveyor at ehB Reeves, based in Leamington, heard the team had been let down and offered to independently verify the floor area of the fort.

The new world record was confirmed by Guinness in December, meaning the existing record of 306.9 sq. m has been beaten.

The blanket fort at the University of Warwick Campus.

“The organisers needed someone to help out at the last minute and I was more than happy to step in and do my bit,” said Scott.

“The LWS Shelter does a fantastic job of proving food, shelter and company to homeless and vulnerable people so was a very worthy cause to support.”

In a letter to Scott, Emma Clifford, project leader at Blanket Fort, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to you for being the independent surveyor for our Guinness World Record

attempt.

“Without you stepping in at the last minute, we would have had to abandon trying to get officially recognised as a World Record.”