Warwick tearoom toilets helping others

A tearoom and church group in Warwick have partnered up to help provide toilets abroad.

The team at the Apple Tree Tearoom and a breakfast group from St Mary’s Church have worked together to twin both of the toilets at the tearoom.

The ‘Toilet Twinning Scheme’ is a charity-run project where businesses and residents can ‘pair’ their toilets for £60, which will then help provide toilet facilities for those in poverty.

According to Toilet Twinning, there are safety concerns for woman as well as concerns about unsanitary conditions.

On their website the charity says that “the lack of a loo makes women and girls a target for sexual attack as they go to the toilet in the open, late at night.”

Contributors taking part can choose where they would like to twin their toilet/toilets.

Both toilets at the tearooms have been twinned with one in Nepal and another in Afghanistan.

Jolyon and Barbara Groves from the Apple Tree Tearooms, said: “We want to raise awareness of the charity and the problems it’s trying to gradually resolve, particularly as far as women are concerned, in so many countries of the world.

“It would be wonderful if lots of Warwick-based people, businesses and organisations were to feel inspired to twin toilets. It is such a simple idea which is helping to make a huge difference one toilet at a time.”

For more information go to: https://www.toilettwinning.org