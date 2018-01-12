Warwick Sea Scouts need help building new headquarters

Businesses from across the West Midlands gathered to support the construction of a new headquarters for a sea scout group in Warwick.

More than 70 people went to Warwick Hall last Friday (January 5) for the inaugural 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts business breakfast to support the group’s ‘Building a Future’ initiative.

The inaugural 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts business breakfast.

The group needs to raise £650,000 for the construction of a new headquarters, as the current 50-year-old hut is in a bad state of repair and too small.

A new headquarters will also allow the group to grow, supporting more young people and become a valuable resource for the local community. The group has already raised £170,000 and the next phase is to raise a further £200,000 in 2018.

The breakfast event, which was supported by Deeley Group and Warwick School, saw business people, civic leaders and councillors attend to hear about the group’s plan for the new headquarters.

Martin Stockbridge, 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts Group Scout Leader, was the first in the line-up of speakers, who introduced the sea scouts’ fundraising goals.

Tom Bosworth speaking at the breakfast event.

Current scouts Bethany Ellis and Tom Bosworth also spoke about the opportunities that sea scouting has given them.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts also welcomed back two past members who were also guest speakers.

Former Captain of RMS Queen Mary 2, Commodore Bernard Warner, was the final speaker at the breakfast and told stories of his 45-year career at sea.

Viv Boswoth, 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts group treasurer, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us on the day and also to Peter Deeley and Warwick School for their support, which enabled us to share our exciting plans for our new headquarters with so many people.

Bethany Ellis, current 2nd Warwick Sea Scout.

“The feedback we received both during and after the event has been really positive. Hearing our former members speak so passionately about their time at 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, and the impact it has had on their lives, has given us all a real boost and we are now even more determined than ever to ensure we deliver a secure future for the group.

“We are very optimistic that the event will kick-start our plans to raise £200,000 through 2018, so that we can complete our jetties and boatyard and apply for large grants for the HQ building.”

Peter Deeley, managing director of the Deeley Group, who sponsored the event, said: “It was a fascinating and informative morning, it’s clear that the sea scouts have a hugely positive impact on the lives of young people.

“Hearing from former and current sea scouts about their experiences further showed the benefits of a community group like this and why it is vital that people support their fundraising initiative.”

Alan Haywood.

“The new headquarters would be a valuable resource not only for the group but for Warwick and we wish them the best of luck in raising the money.”

To find out more about the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, the group’s ‘Building A Future’ initiative or to donate to their fundraising campaign click here or email: seascouts@2wk.org.uk

Martin Stockbridge, 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts Group Scout Leader.

Simon Talling-Smith speaking at the breakfast.