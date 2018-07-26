Warwick sea scouts group gets helping hand with HQ fundraising

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts is set to get another helping hand with its new headquarters project thanks to a grant from Warwick District Council.

During the district council’s Executive meeting on Wednesday evening (July 25) councillors approved a recommendation to support the Sea Scouts’ project with a grant of £150,000.

The group has been working on raising £625,000 to build a new HQ, which is part of its ‘Building a Future’ project, next to St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre.

The money granted by the council will be put towards the new construction of the HQ.

‘Building a Future’ aims to improve the facilities of the sea scouts and to increase the group’s membership.

The current HQ hut is 50 years old and in a bad state of repair and too small.

Once built the new HQ facility will have a large main hall, a training room, a boat maintenance room, equipment storage, toilets, changing rooms, kitchen and disabled access.

So far the Sea Scouts group has raised over £330,000 from its own fundraising efforts, donations and grants, this is not including the newest grant from the council.

Last month the Sea Scouts held the annual regatta and family fun day, which they also used to celebrate raising the £125,000 needed to renovate and extend the old jetties.

To make a donation or to find out more about the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts go to: www.2wk.org.uk