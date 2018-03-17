Warwick school celebrates official opening of new playground

A students and staff at a school in Warwick recently celebrated the official opening of their new playground.

In February Warwick Rotary Club braved the snow to meet staff and pupils at Ridgeway School and to also “formally open” the new playground.

Part of the new playground area at Ridgeway School. Photo provided by Warwick Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club contributed to the new area with a “Make a Difference grant” of £13,400.

At the end of the last Presidents year in June 2017, the club voted to give a substantial grant to help renew the outdoor area adjacent to “Lavender” classroom, which has many children with complex needs and wheelchair bound.

The new area now provides a new outdoor canopy for shelter, an artificial grass surface so children can play “on the grass”, and a mobile hoist so pupils can be taken outside.

Ridgeway School has over 100 children with complex special needs, such as autism and physical and communication problems.

The school is now seven years old and many areas of the school need re-modelling.

In 2017 the Rotary Club made a grant of £1,749 to acquire a number of musical play items for the sensory garden

If you would like to support the school, contact “Friends of Ridgeway School” by clicking here