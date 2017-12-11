Warwick’s Christmas Regency Ball a success despite snow

Warwick’s annual Regency Ball is heralded a success despite the snow.

The heavy snow on Saturday night and Sunday stayed away just long enough for guests from across the country to get to Warwick for the annual Christmas Regency Ball.

People came from as far as Dorset, Hampshire, Staffordshire, Lincolnshire and Essex to attend the ball.

The Dance Caller, Frances Richardson, guided the guests through the moves including the turn-single, cast, allemande and the poussette.

The live music was provided by period music specialists ‘Mr. Sayer’s Players’.

Authentic dances from the regency period performed by the guests included The Prince of Wales Fancy, The Savage, The Comical Fellow, and Roger de Coverley.

During the interval Unlocking Warwick volunteers served canapés provided by Oken’s Kitchen, and drinks including negus punch made from an 18th century recipe.

The hot negus was particularly popular as dancers arrived on a freezing cold night.

There was a brief presentation about the strict etiquette of the ball in Regency times, and how Jane Austen had frequently used behaviour at a ball to reveal a character’s true qualities.

Then mezzo-soprano Imogen parker sang a contemporary song satirising the changing fashions of the ‘Empire’ period.