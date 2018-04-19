Warwick residents to celebrate Royal wedding with street party

Royal occasions have previously been greeted with street parties - and it looks like the corks will be popping across the streets again next month to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A group of residents in Bromhurst Way in the Chase Meadow area of Warwick will be taking to the streets on May 19 to celebrate.

Resident Helen Durrant first came up with the idea of hosting a street party in Bromhurst Way and quickly found volunteers to help.

She said: “The idea was initially mine and at a neighbour’s party over Christmas I mentioned it and Jane Hood and Trudy Gough volunteered to help. My daughter Ruby aged 11 is also on the team.

“Our first meeting was held in February and we sent out a letter to all our neighbours explaining our plans and asking for help.

“What was simply an idea of a few chairs and tables with neighbours enjoying food and drink has quickly escalated into a much bigger event. It’s very exciting but nothing I’ve ever done before. We have no funding, however we have been totally overwhelmed by the generosity of the community and local businesses.”

The street party will also be supporting charity Heads Together, which is a mental health charity spearheaded by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Helen added: “The event starts at 2.30pm and there will be music, raffles, races and even a football den in a neighbour’s garage so footy fans don’t miss the FA Cup final

“It’s optional fancy dress with a prize for the best costume and we’ve asked for people to bring along their own chairs, tables food and drink.

“Free tea and coffee will be available also courtesy of a new local business Element Coffee Company and there will be a cake stall.”

The street party will be taking place on May 19 in Bromhurst Way in Chase Meadow, Warwick. The celebrations will start at 2.30pm.

Helen and her team of volunteers are still on the lookout for donations of freshly bakes cakes and biscuits for the event. They are also looking for donations for a raffle and tombola as well as people to provide entertainment.

To organise donating to the street party email: bromhurstway123@gmail.com