Last weekend residents gathered to take part in a ‘Big Tidy Up’ event in Chase Meadows.

The clean up effort took place last Saturday (September 15) from 10am to noon, where 15 groups of residents and the Mayor of Warwick Richard Eddy took part in cleaning up their community.

The groups collects several bags of litter from around the area.

A spokesperson from the Chase Meadow Residents Association said: “Thank you to all of those who took part.”