Warwick residents and businesses needed to help keep town tradition alive

Residents and local businesses in Warwick are being encouraged to help keep a town tradition alive.

Warwick Rotary Club is appealing for people to join them for their annual Pancake Day Races in the town.

The event takes place every year but last year’s races had to be cancelled because of the weather.

On Tuesday, March 5 Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, Leader of Warwick Town Council, will set off local children in the pancake races at 1.30pm. Children from nine primary schools will be racing in the Market Square.

Businesses in the town are also being invited to join the ‘adults’ race. The Rotary Club is looking to recruit teams made up of four people for a race at 1pm.

Team registration costs £10 and prizes will be given to the winning team.

A trophy will be awarded to each winning team.

This year’s event is once supported again by Tesco, which will be providing the prizes.

The Globe will also be supplying hot pancakes and the Thomas Lloyd pub in the Market Square will be supplying coffee.

Rotarian Jackie Crampton, organiser of the pancake races, said “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive. We are hoping for better weather than last year when the races had to be cancelled due to the cold weather.

“Warwick Rotarians will be out in force to marshall the event and this is one of the events we arrange for the local community.”

To sign up a team contact Jackie Crampton on 01926 492 496 or click here