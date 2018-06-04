Warwick project receives thousands of pounds from BBC Children in Need

A project in Warwick has received thousands of pounds of funding from BBC Children in Need.

BBC Children in Need has awarded a total of £40,000 in new funding to two groups working with disadvantaged children and young people across Warwickshire.

These grants are part of the charity’s small grants programme and bring the total invested in Warwickshire to more than £1.2 million.

Recipients of the funding include Warwick Percy Estate Community Projects Ltd (also known as The Gap Community Centre), which has been awarded a three-year grant of £30,000 to provide fun, youth group activities for disadvantaged children living in areas of deprivation.

Through the programme of support, the project aims to support the children and young people to further develop their social skills, whilst increasing their confidence and improving their physical health and well-being.

Sara French, fundraiser at Warwick Percy Estate Community Projects Ltd, said: “We are incredibly grateful to BBC Children in Need for their support, which really will make a difference to young lives in the area.

“Through targeted projects and activities, we aim to help our young people achieve better personal and social relationships, by providing support which sets them on the right path to realising their best possible potential.”

Also benefiting is Stratford-based Spinal Muscular Atrophy Support UK, which has been awarded a one-year grant of £10,000 to provide summer and Christmas social events across England for children and young people with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Through the events, the project aims to increase the young people’s confidence, raise their aspirations and help them to meet friends in similar situations.

Douglas Henderson, managing director at Spinal Muscular Atrophy Support UK, said: “Many of our children who are new to our events start out shy and reserved, essentially unsure about themselves and others.

“These events help to increase the children’s confidence and bring them out of their shells, raising their confidence and overall well-being, something simple that really does make an enormous difference, a huge thank you to BBC Children in Need for their support.”

Simon Antrobus, BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, added: “We’re delighted to be able to award these grants, thanks to the generosity of the British public. This funding will help to support disadvantaged children and young people right across the UK, giving them the chance to overcome the challenges in their lives and to reach their full potential.”

BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants.

To find out more about BBC Children in Need’s grant programmes or for information on how to apply for funding click here

To date the UK public has raised over £950 million for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK.