Warwick preschool’s funding bid to revamp kids’ play area

A fundraising page has been set up to help a preschool in Warwick raise thousands of pounds to revamp its play area.

Staff at Westgate Preschool, which is located in an area of the Westgate Primary School site, are trying to raise around £8,000 to £9,000.

The money is needed to replace the artificial grass, replace an item on the climbing frame as well as repainting the climbing frame and to get a new wooden playhouse.

The fundraising page was set up by Marie Austin, who has had two children attend the school.

Marie said: “Westgate Preschool need a new garden floor and would also like some new outdoor equipment for the garden. They need to raise a lot of money to pay for both and have been trying to find ways to do some fundraising.

“I wanted to do something to help them as over the last three years they have done so much for my children both of whom have autism.

“My youngest son goes to the school now but he is due to leave in September.

“They have also supported me and this is my way of repaying them – by trying to help them raise the money they need.

“They are more than just a nursery they go above and beyond for the children and parents. It’s such a large amount of money to find for such a lovely nursery.

“I would like to be able to help them to raise the money they need to replace the garden floor and buy new equipment so the children can enjoy the garden and all the future children too.”

Ruth Ive, Westgate Preschool manager, said: “We are a small non-profit-making preschool catering for two to four year olds in the heart of Warwick.

“Over 10 years ago we raised the money for artificial grass in our outside area and we are now looking to replace this as it is showing signs of wear and tear.

“Having this soft surface has cut down on the accidents that children have, as well as making it a much more pleasant place to play.

“We are looking to raise around £8,000 to £9,000 to replace the artificial grass, to repair one piece of the climbing frame as well as repainting and to replace the wooden playhouse.

“We are holding raffles and other events to help raise the money and there is the fundraising page.

“The play area is friendly and welcoming and looks more like a garden and it is also used by the Westgate children’s centre. It is very much a community place.

“We want to get parents behind us and we want people to know that we are fundraising.”

