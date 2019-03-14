Warwick Poppies team delighted with first sale days

Residents and visitors in Warwick had the chance last week to buy themselves a ‘piece of history’.

Last Friday and Saturday thousands of handmade poppies went on sale. They were part of the community tribute made up of more than 62,000 poppies to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The Warwick Poppies team presenting Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy with a framed display of knitted poppies as a mark of their gratitude for his personal support during his Mayoral year. Photo submitted.

Read More: Warwick community tribute attracts thousands

During the two days members of the Warwick Poppies committee were on hand selling poppies as well as being there to talk about the project.

As well as being able to ‘choose your own poppies’ there were several items for sale featuring the handmade poppies including photo frames, bags, pots and cushions.

The sale days managed to raise more than £1,000, which will be split between St Mary’s Church and the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. Prior to the sale days the two charities had both been presented with cheques for £20,000 after £40,000 was raised by the community tribute.

Read More: Here's a few photos from the start of the Warwick Poppies project committees first 'poppy sale' day

A spokesperson for the Warwick Poppies team said: “We were all thrilled to welcome faces old and new to the sale says. Several folk even came in to try and find poppies they had created themselves.

The poppy sale. Photo supplied.

“In the autumn we shall be hosting some more opportunities to purchase a “bit of history”, but if anyone has any special ideas that they would like to discuss, do please get in touch.”

Read More: Massive community poppy tribute unveiled in Warwick