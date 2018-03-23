Warwick Poppies project now at halfway mark

A project that aims to collect thousands of handmade poppies to create a fitting community tribute is now at the halfway point.

The Warwick Poppies 2018 project is now six months into the year-long campaign and the organising team have been bowled over by the level of support.

Members of the project committee are hoping to collect a minimum of 11,610 poppies, which is one for every soldier in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who died in the First World War.

They have now also surpassed the halfway mark for poppies.

A spokesperson from the project said: “It has been a fantastic six months. Warwick Poppies 2018 is going from strength to strength.

“Thousands of poppies have arrived from all corners of the world, and most days some arrive at our local poppy-drop stations.

The Sing Well Choir during the 'Sing with your Supper event'.

“We have well in excess of 6,000 poppies, so our minimum target of 11,610 is in sight.

“It is a continuing delight to hear from and meet people from so many groups, organisations and schools and there is no doubt that our display in the autumn will be a genuine community tribute.”

Associated with the project, there are currently three table-top exhibits in St Mary’s Church just outside the Regimental Chapel: “The Bench Family”; “The Christmas Truce“; “The Royal Warwickshire Regiment in WW1”.

To keep the momentum going for the project there have been numerous events and poppy-making workshops.

The most recent event was “Sing with your Supper”, which was held at the Lord Leycester Hospital on Monday evening (March 19)

A spokesperson from the project said: “The Great Hall at the Lord Leycester Hospital was bursting with patriotism and music as Rob Langley-Swain and the Sing Well Choir led the audience through a repertoire of World War One songs, interspersed with poignant readings from postcards sent to and from the battlefield.

“Organised by Warwick Poppies 2018, this sell-out fundraising concert was one of the highlights of the yearlong project. After a hot and tasty meal of fish and chips, the concert resumed and people were on their feet and flag waving as they sang “Land of Hope and Glory”.

“Guests included the Warwick mayor Stephen Cross, Cllr Alan Board, Chairman of Warwick District Council, and their wives.

“It was an evening that will not be forgotten in a hurry. We are very grateful for the kind support from Master of the Lord Leycester, Heidi Meyer, and from the Brethren.”