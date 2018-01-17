Warwick Poppies project goes global

A project that aims to collect thousands of poppies for a fitting community tribute in Warwick has gone global.

The Warwick Poppies 2018 project, which was launched in September 2017, is now being supported by Warwick in Australia.

The project aims to collect as many poppies as possible in the space of a year to make a tribute inside St Mary’s Church to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Having set up a “Google alert” the project committee found an article in the “Warwick Daily News” in Queensland, about two women creating poppies for a major commemoration in Australia.

After the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee got in touch the two groups decided to have an “International Poppy Swap”.

Last weekend Richard Warren, Carol Warren, Vaughan Roberts (vicar of St Mary’s Church), Christine Cross (Mayor’s Consort), Stephen Cross (Mayor of Warwick), Gail Guest, Tony Fitzpatrick, Helen Fitzpatrick and David Guest made 100 poppies for the swap.

The poppies will be sent to Australia with Civic Greetings from the Warwick mayor and the women in Warwick District, Australia, will send 100 poppies for the display in St Mary’s Church with a Civic message.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies 2018 project said: “We have been bowled over by the ongoing level of support that we are receiving.

“Poppies are arriving almost daily, from all corners of the UK and abroad.

“One American lady recently sent us one Poppy for each US State.

“Our “International Poppy Swap” with Australia is so exciting and we are delighted that the Mayor is joining us, to send good wishes from our Town Council to Warwick District, Australia.

“Soldiers from both our countries gave their lives for the freedom that we all enjoy today, and so to come together in a joint act of Remembrance is truly special”.