Warwick Poppies 2018 project off to a strong start

A year-long campaign to gather thousands of handmade poppies to create a fitting community tribute has had a strong start.

In September the Warwick Poppies 2018 project was launched.

The project aims to collect as many poppies as possible in the space of a year to make a tribute that will be on display inside St Mary’s Church to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Since the launch the project has had a strong start with nearly 5,000 poppies donated to their year-long campaign in just a few months.

The culmination of the project will also coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

When the display is mounted it will be open to the public from October 5 2018 to mid-December 2018.

Any profit raised from will be shared equally between The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and St Mary’s Church.

The project aims to collect a minimum of 11,610 poppies, which is one for every soldier in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who died in the First World War.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies 2018 project said: “The public have been responding brilliantly. Since the launch poppies have been arriving almost daily, from all over the UK and abroad. Nearly 5,000 in fact.

“We have been bowled over by the level of support, and we have received so many kind invitations to visit schools, community groups and local organisations. Folk of all ages are actively involved and the community, in it’s widest definition, are drawing together.

“We have come such a long way in just four months, but we still have thousands more poppies to collect before September 2018, so please, get involved – as long as they are handmade, the poppies can be made of anything at all.”

To find a poppy drop station click here.