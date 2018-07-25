Warwick Open Gardens event this weekend

Five gardens will be open this weekend for the Warwick Open Gardens event.

They are open on Sunday (July 29), as part of the national open gardens scheme.

This is one of a series of openings across the country during the summer.

Gardens open will be: The Master’s Garden at the Lord Leycester Hospital in High Street, The Mill Garden in Mill Street, 4 Archery Fields, Oak House at 44 Bridge End and 24 Archery Fields.

The garden at Lord Leycester Hospital was originally used as plots for the Brethren to grow fruit, vegetables and herbs and was renovated and replanted in the 1990s and visited by the Queen.

The Oak House shows an ‘arts and crafts’ style with its colourful garden running down to the River Avon, opposite The Mill Garden.

Mill Garden has been featured numerous times on TV and boasts views of Warwick Castle.

4 Archery Fields is a small town garden showcasing a range of rare plants and 24 Archers Fields, which is a small courtyard garden, is a late addition to the open gardens event.

The admission price for all gardens is £6 for an adult and children can enter for free.

Opening times will be from 1pm to 5pm.

There will be refreshments available at the Brethren’s Kitchen at Lord Leycester Hospital and at St Nicholas Church.

All money raised by the event will support medical charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and the MS Society.

For more information go to: www.ngs.org.uk and search Warwick.