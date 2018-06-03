Warwick Nursery School wins recycling competition

Pupils and teachers from nursery school in Warwick were recently presented with a prize after winning a recycling competition.

Warwick Nursery School won the ‘Don’t bin it, bag it’ schools recycling competition organised by Warwick District Council, SUEZ recycling and recovery UK the Council’s recycling, waste contractor and textile recycling company, Wilcox.

14 schools around Warwick took part in the competition which challenged nursery and primary schools in the district to collect the most clothing, textiles and shoes for recycling over a six week period last autumn.

674 bags containing a total of 3.3 tonnes of textiles were collected from households taking part in the competition.

The results were based on the amount of textiles collected per pupil, with winners Warwick Nursery School claiming the top prize by achieving a 3.29kg per pupil and claiming the top prize of £500 in vouchers.

Cathy Bignold, headteacher at Warwick Nursery School said: “As a Silver Award Eco School, the Nursery encourages children to think about reusing and recycling and the parents, staff and children embraced ‘Don’t bin it, bag it’ enthusiastically.

“We would like to thank our parents who took part and we are looking forward to spending our vouchers to buy new resources for our dedicated provision for two year olds and three to four year olds and to further develop our gardening sessions, mud kitchen and Forest School in our extensive outdoor area.”

Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services said: “It was great to see so many of the district’s nursery and primary schools not only rising to this challenge, but also using this competition as an opportunity to teach children and their parents the importance of reusing and recycling unwanted items in the future.”

Vincent Kilby, contract manager for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said: “We ran the competition to help raise awareness that householders can recycle their unwanted clothes, shoes and textiles, simply by putting them in a bag next to their recycling box and bags, and were delighted with the response we received from local schools.

“I’d like to thank all schools who took up the challenge and congratulate our winners, Warwick Nursery School for their outstanding effort.”