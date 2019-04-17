Warwick museum wants your space memorabilia

The Market Hall Museum in Warwick is staging an exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and curators are after any space-related items to loan from local residents.

As well as borrowed pieces from the public the exhibition will feature rare samples of rock collected from the moon during several Apollo space missions.

Visitors to the museum will be able to see the moon rock, learn about how the moon was made, and see a collection of space memorabilia from the time. The exhibition, To the Moon and Beyond, will also share our continuing fascination with space and space travel through stories, films and television.

A spokesman said: "Can you help us with the exhibition? Warwickshire Museum would like to hear your memories of the first moon landing and of the space race in the 1960s and 70s. Where did you watch the footage of the first moon landing? Did you buy any souvenirs? Are you a fan of space themed films and television programmes from the 1960s and early 70s?

"If you have any memorabilia, childhood toys or collectable objects from this time you would be willing to lend for the exhibition Warwickshire Museum would love you to get in touch. We are specifically interested in space themed toys and comics from the 1960s and 70s, memorabilia from any of the Apollo missions, early Star Trek, Lost in Space, and Space 1999 memorabilia.

"We would also be interested in any household or personal items from the 1960s and 70s whose design was influenced by the space race and the moon landing."

Please email details of any offers to loan objects, with a photo if possible, to museum@warwickshire.gov.uk

If you have any queries please call Rebecca Coles on 01926 736397. The deadline for offers is April 30. The museum would be in touch by the May 31 if interested.