Warwick museum to host half term activities

A museum in Warwick will be hosting some events to keep the children entertained this half term.

On Thursday (May 31) ‘Smelly History’ will be taking place from 10am to 3pm.

During this event children will be able to have a sniff of the scents of the past and take part in the museum’s smelly family activities.

This costs £2.50 per child and there is no need to book.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

On Saturday (June 2) children will have the chance to take part in the museum’s ‘make and create’ session.

From 10am to noon children will be able to explore the fossils on display in the museum and make a fossil door-hanger to take home.

There is a £1 suggested donation for the session and there is no need to book.

As well as these activities there is also the museum family trails and a Great Fire of Warwick town trail available.

The Market Hall Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm and is free to enter but donations are welcomed.