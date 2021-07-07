Warwick military museum to 'bring history to life' in free outdoor event this month

The Fusilier Museum in Warwick is holding a free outdoor event, Bringing History to Life!, in its garden at St John’s House this month.

The Fusilier Museum in Warwick is holding a free outdoor event, titled 'Bringing History to Life!', in its garden at St John’s House this month.

The event, which will take place on Saturday July 17 from 11am to 3pm, will feature musical entertainment from Ruby Ann Sings, Royal Warwickshire Regiment re-enactors for the Boer War, First and Second World Wars; an observation bee-hive, honey for sale and candle rolling for children, drinks and cakes stalls; a pop-up museum gift shop; a children’s trail and activities, a fancy dress competition with a military theme and prize for the best dressed child aged ten and younger.

Curator Stephanie Bennett said: "Although the museum is closed until it moves to Pageant House in town, I wanted to do something during the summer for the local community and to say 'we’re still here for you'."

The Fusilier Museum will be re-opening at Pageant House in Jury Street in the town in Easter 2022.

This exciting project will include a new exhibition with a re-created First World War trench experience.

The museum is appealing for donations towards this project.

For more information visit www.warwickfusiliers.co.uk

