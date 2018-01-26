Warwick man accused of murder having psychiatric report prepared on him

A Warwick man accused of murder is having a psychiatric report prepared on him before he enters a plea, a court heard today.

Harry Stone, 21, of Sutherland Close, is accused of the murder of 29-year-old Warwick man Scott Bosley after an incident on Boxing Day last year.

Stone appeared before Warwick Crown Court today (Friday January 26) at a plea hearing.

However, he did not enter a plea as his defence lawyers had not yet received a psychiatric report about him, which they would have used to advise him how to plead.

Jane Bickerstaff QC, defending, said: "We were hoping we would have the report before today. We're in a situation where it would be foolhardy to proceed."

She also suggested moving the trial date to Wednesday July 11 as she would not be available on the planned trial date of Monday June 25.

But this was rejected by Judge Andrew Lockhart QC, who said the July date would not leave them enough time before he also became unavailable to preside over the case.

He added: "This has got to be completed by the end of July, without a shadow of a doubt."

Judge Lockhart then told Stone his trial would indeed start on Monday June 25, and remanded him in custody.

Mr Bosley, known as Boz to his friends, was discovered with stab wounds outside a property on Kettlewell Close on Boxing Day last year.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.