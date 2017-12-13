Warwick Lions Club and volunteers create food parcels for those in need

Members from the Warwick Lions Club along with volunteers put together around 200 Christmas food parcels for those in need in the Warwick District last weekend.

The Lions club have been holding their annual Christmas parcel collection for more than 40 years, where they ask residents in the district to place tinned food donations outside their door and a volunteer collects the donation.

This year’s event took place on Sunday (December 10), where volunteers braved the snow to collect the tinned goods.

The club also received contributions from Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift.

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington and cadets from the 1368 Squadron Air Cadets from Warwick and Leamington joined club members at The Space youth centre in Warwick to make up the food parcels, which were later delivered to the recipients.

The Warwick Lions would like to thank the people who were unable to make collections due to the snow, but have offered to give their donations to the Warwick and Leamington food bank via the supermarket collection points.

Geoffrey Wiskin, the Lions convenor who organised the collection and distribution of the foodstuffs, praised the generosity of local people for their support and said that the club has received many cards and appreciative phone calls from grateful recipients.