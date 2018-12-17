Warwick Lions and volunteers create Christmas food parcels for those in need

The Warwick Lions were joined by other organisations to help put together Christmas food parcels this weekend.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy together with his partner and air cadets from no. 1368 Leamington and Warwick Squadron ATC joined Warwick Lions to help create around 200 Christmas food parcels which will be distributed by members of the Lions Club to people in need throughout the Warwick District.

The parcels were made up from donations of mainly tinned food collected door-to-door from local residents by members of the Lions and was added to by donations from Warwick-based Charity Evelyn’s Gift.

Lion President John Tunney praised the residents of Warwick whose generous donations have once again made this annual event possible.