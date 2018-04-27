Warwick hairdressers celebrate 50 years in town

A hairdressers in Warwick is celebrating being in the town for 50 years.

The team at Hair Management, which has salons in Brook Street in Warwick and inside the Nuffield Wellbeing Centre in the Warwick Gates area, are celebrating reaching the milestone.

Stephen and Julie Morley owners of Hair Management.

Although the business hit the milestone in December, staff will be celebrating throughout their 50th year.

Stephen Morley, who owns the family hairdressing business, said: “It is quite an achievement to still be going after 50 years. We have moved between a number of sites around the town but we have been in Brook Street for around 16 years and we have been at Warwick Gates for around 17 years.

“We have very loyal clients and a strong nucleus of hardworking people who work with us. We are hoping to stay in Warwick because it is great town. It is a great place to live and a great place to work.”

In February Hair Management held its annual awards to celebrate its team of 30 people. To mark the 50 years it held an awards party at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

L’ANZA Healing Haircare, which has supplied Hair Management for 25 years, attended the event to help present the awards and commemorate its long-standing relationship with the business.

Stephen said: “We hold our awards every year to recognise people for what they have done in the year or for how long they have been with us. This year was more of a party because of the 50 years.”

“We are so proud of our heritage and long-standing loyalty of our staff and suppliers, so it felt fitting to celebrate in such elegant settings, and reward our team for their dedication.

“We continue to change and reinvent ourselves and that is how you carry on in business.”