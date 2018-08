Handmade poppies continue to flood into the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

Recently members of the Warwick Gates Brownies made poppies for the project.

A spokesperson from the project said: “These lovely poppies came from Warwick Gates Brownies.

“It won’t be long now until they will be sitting proudly amidst our display.”

Thousands of handmade poppies will be on display in St Mary’s Church in Warwick from October 5 to mid-December.