Warwick Food Festival to expand

An annual food festival in Warwick is set to be bigger and better this year.

This year Warwick Food Festival is set to grow and expand on to more streets around the town to support the demand in applications.

The festival, which is now in its fourth year will take place on Sunday May 27 from 10am to 6pm.

Stalls usually fill Market Place, Old Square and Market Square with a wide range of food, drink and produce, and has grown year on year and has quickly become one of Warwick’s biggest events.

However, this year, the organisers CJ’s Events Warwickshire, have been given permission to expand.

Jamie Walker, from CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “Just over four years ago, we visualised a modest number of food and drink stalls, with some music.

“From this little idea has grown Warwick Food Festival. Following successful consultation over the past few weeks with Warwick District Councils Events Team, we have managed to secure additional streets to accommodate more stalls.

“The festival usually takes place on Old Square and finishes at the junction with New Street, but we’re now using Old Square right down to St Marys Church and also New Street.”

“Additional stalls will fill the streets, along with a second music stage, Kids Cookery Theatre and a couple of children’s Fair Rides.

“The demand in this festival is unbelievable, and we’re pleased to be working with Warwick District Council to expand this event to meet the visitors demand.

“Applications remain closed, and we will be contacting traders who are on a reserves list.”